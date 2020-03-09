Zucchini And Corn Patty Recipe: Learn How To Make The Dish In Easy Steps

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Often parents wonder what to give their children in tiffin when they go to school. Hence, to give your family an easy and healthy breakfast, here is a recipe for a zucchini corn patty. Follow these instructions on how to make it and enjoy the quick meal.

Zucchini and Corn Patty Recipe

Serving: 10-12 people

Preparation Time: 15 mins

Total Time: 25 mins

Ingredients

1 lb. zucchini (about 2 large)

1 c. corn kernels

2 scallions, thinly sliced

3 large eggs, beaten

1/4 tsp. McCormick Garlic Powder

1/2 tsp. McCormick Parsley Flakes

1/2 tsp. McCormick Basil Leaves

McCormick Coarse Ground Pepper

kosher salt

1/2 c. Parmesan cheese, grated

3/4 c. flour

olive oil

1/2 c. Greek yogurt

1 tbsp. sriracha

Method:

Take a large grater box and grate zucchini. Using a cheesecloth or clean dish towel, squeeze out as much liquid as possible.

In a large bowl, prepare a mixture using shredded zucchini with corn, scallions, eggs, and spices. Add pepper and salt and later mix it in Parmesan and flour.

In a large skillet add olive oil on medium-high heat. For each pancake, scoop ¼ cup of batter, flatten to about half and cook until golden for approximately 2 minutes per side. Add more olive oil between batches if needed.

Take a small bowl, mix Greek yoghurt with Sriracha. Serve pancakes with sauce on the side.

Benefits of Zucchini and corn

Zucchini is packed with beneficial nutrients including Vitamins C and A, potassium, folate, and fibre. It helps in decreasing the risk of stroke, reducing high blood pressure, and lowering cholesterol. On the other hand, Corn or Maize helps in reducing the risk of Anaemia and supplies enough nutrients required to produce fresh red blood cells.

