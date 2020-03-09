Zucchini And Corn Patty Recipe: Learn How To Make The Dish In Easy Steps

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Often parents wonder what to give their children in tiffin when they go to school. Hence, to give your family an easy and healthy breakfast, here is a recipe for a zucchini corn patty. Follow these instructions on how to make it and enjoy the quick meal.
ALSO READ: Kale Pakora Recipe: Step-by-step Method To Make This Healthy Dish At Home
Serving: 10-12 people
Preparation Time: 15 mins
Total Time: 25 mins
ALSO READ: Three Cooking Methods That You Must Know To Be An Expert In The Art Of Food
Zucchini is packed with beneficial nutrients including Vitamins C and A, potassium, folate, and fibre. It helps in decreasing the risk of stroke, reducing high blood pressure, and lowering cholesterol. On the other hand, Corn or Maize helps in reducing the risk of Anaemia and supplies enough nutrients required to produce fresh red blood cells.
ALSO READ: Healthy Winter Recipe: Try The Zucchini Crust Pizza This Christmas Season
ALSO READ: Best Places In Mumbai To Try Some Lip-smacking Ragda Pattice