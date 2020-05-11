Desi Hacks: Here Are 5 Alternatives If You Run Out Of Toothpaste Amid Lockdown

During the COVID-19 lockdown, there is a scarcity of products everywhere. They are also a restriction on movement as the government is advising against stepping out of the house as much as possible. In such a situation, one might run out of things like toothpaste. But there are certain desi hacks that one might use for toothpaste alternatives at home:

Mouth wash

Mouthwash also works wonders for the teeth and deals with morning breaths as much as a toothpaste. In a situation where mouthwash is there at home but one is out of toothpaste, it can be used as an alternative. Dip the bristles of the brush in the mouth wash and brush as usual. Rinse thoroughly when done.

Baking soda

One of the usual things found in a kitchen is baking soda. Being an abrasive it helps in removing plaque and food particles from the teeth. For this desi hack, make a slimy paste using baking soda and water. Scoop the paste on the bristles and brush in the usual manner. The baking soda may leave an unpleasant feeling in the mouth but rinsing thoroughly will get rid of the unpleasant taste of the soda.

Coconut oil

A common thing in an Indian household is coconut oil. Not only is it beneficial for the skin and hair, it also works wonders for the teeth. Its antibacterial and antifungal properties make sure the teeth are clean and healthy and germ-free. Dip the bristles in the coconut oil and brush the teeth followed by thorough rinsing.

Sea salt

Another item commonly found in an Indian household is sea salt. They are a great toothpaste alternative and keeps the mouth clean. Wet the bristles and dab it in sea salt. Brush in the usual manner followed by thorough rinsing.

Water

In the absence of both mouth wash and baking soda, simple water will also do the work. Wet the bristles and brush the teeth as usual thoroughly. This is a great alternative to skipping brushing the teeth altogether.

