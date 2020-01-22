Pigeon Pose For Beginners: How To Do This Pose Like Malaika Arora

The number 45 is probably just a number for Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, who looks no more than her 20s even at the age where women start getting health issues. Malaika Arora is one of the Bollywood celebs who has always advocated fitness and is an ardent follower of yoga as well. She has curated a yoga studio for all her yoga enthusiasts in Mumbai as well. Take a look at her recent pigeon pose that went viral as soon as she shared on her Instagram profile.
Malaika Arora showed the Modified Reclined Pigeon Pose in her Instagram post and here are the steps to ace the pigeon pose like her.
Although Malaika Arora showed her version of modified reclined pigeon pose. Here are some more variations of the classic pigeon yoga pose. One is the reclined Pigeon which helps to stretch the hip and is safe to practice even for the beginners. It is helpful when you have low back pain, the pose helps you alleviate the pain. the other variations include Upright Pigeon with the Back Knee Bent, Pigeon with a Forehead Perch, Pigeon with a Hip Perch and Standing Pigeon Pose.
Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.