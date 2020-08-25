Actor Sonal Chauhan Performs Karnapidasana & Shares Its Benefits; See Post

Jannat actor Sonal Chauhan is a huge fitness enthusiast. Her social media handles are akin to this fact. Recently the actor took to Instagram and Twitter to share the benefits of a Yoga posture named Karnapidasana. Further, Sonal also demonstrated the posture in the Instagram post.

ALSO READ: Sonal Chauhan Faces "strange" Issues With Her Phone, Fans Suggest "Universal Solution"

While the actor stated the Karnapidasana benefits she also gave an insight into its name. She captioned the Instagram post as:

ðŸŒ¸ðŸŒ¸à¤•à¤°à¥à¤¨à¤¾à¤ªà¥€à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾à¤¸à¤¨/ Karnapidasana consists of three Sanskrit words; à¤•à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¨à¤¾ which means Ear, à¤ªà¥€à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾ which means pain and à¤†à¤¸à¤¨ which means postureðŸŒ¸ðŸŒ¸



Karnapidasana exerts pressure on the ear and is helpful in relieving all the conditions related to ears. Being an advanced form of Halasana, it is also called Raja Halasana.



Benefits:

•It is an Energiser and it helps to Calm the brain

•Stretches and strengthens the whole spinal column

•It improves the lung strength. thus it is helpful for asthma sufferers

•Stimulates the thyroid gland and abdominal organs

•Stretches the shoulders and spine

•Controls depression, pressure, hypertension and fatigue

•Helps to reduce the menopause

•Helps to reduce the sinusitis, infertility, headache, and backache

•Increases the digestion.

•Strengthens and Stretches : Vertebral column, Back, shoulders and the whole spinal column

•Tones the hips and buttocks

@anshukayoga

#à¥

#love #yoga #sonalchauhan #anshukayoga #yogaposes #yogamat #karnapidasana #fitness #sunday #yogafitness #peace #joy #positivevibes #positivity #faith #magic #miracle #wellness #mentalpeace #morning”.

ALSO READ: Shreyas Iyer Trolled By Jannat Actor Sonal Chauhan For 'boring Picture' On Instagram

Several fans showered their love on Sonal Chauhan’s Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. While some appreciated the actor, some were awestruck by her flexibility. Bollywood actor, Bhumika Chawla also commented on Sonal Chauhan’s Instagram post. You can check out the Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

ALSO READ: Sonal Chauhan Talks About Groupism In Bollywood, Says 'it's Difficult To Break Into It'

Sonal Chauhan shared a similar post on Twitter as well. You can check out the Tweet here:

à¤•à¤°à¥à¤¨à¤¾à¤ªà¥€à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾à¤¸à¤¨/Karnapidasana exerts pressure on the ear and is helpful in relieving all the conditions related to ears.

•helps to Calm the brain

•Stretches and strengthens the whole spinal column.

•improves the lung strength,thus helpful for asthma.

•Stimulates thyroid gland pic.twitter.com/wi8AjMTjSY — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) August 24, 2020

How to do Karnapidasana?

Are you wondering, “How to do Karnapidasana”? To do the Karnapidasana, you must know how to do the Plow Pose, also referred to as Halasana. Here is a step by step guide that will help you to do Karnapidasana.

Begin by doing the Halasana. Bring your knees on either side of your head. To do so, you will first have to bend your knees. Make sure that the tops of your feet are rested on the floor. Allow your knees to apply pressure on your ears. Do so according to your convenience. Take a few deep breaths and then release the posture vertebra by vertebra.

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood Puts On Besuited Avatar; Sonal Chauhan Compares Him With Al Pacino's 'Godfather'

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

All images source: Sonal Chauhan Instagram