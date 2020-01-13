Curing Ear Pain And Home Treatments And Remedies To Ease It!

Ear infections or ear pain are not just painful but can also take one or two weeks to fully heal. It is true that ear infections are less common in adults, but they can still happen. Not all ear infections are bacterial and you can find all the relief in your home also. Here are a few home remedies that may help people reducing ear pain.

Heat

The heat from an electric heating pad or hot pack can reduce inflammation and pain in the ear. Apply a hot pad to the ear for up to 20-30 minutes. For best results, one should touch the neck and throat with the hot pad. Remember that the heating pad should not be unbearably hot.

Cold

A cold pack can also help to reduce the pain of the ear. Wrap ice in paper towels or freeze a cold ice pack and then cover it with a light cloth. Hold this to the ear and the area immediately under the ear for a few minutes. The cold should not hurt, and one should never apply ice directly to their children's skin.

Olive Oil

Olive oil is a great remedy for ear aches. Putting a few warn olive oil drops in the ear is safe and could be moderately effective. Make sure the olive oil is less warm than your body temperature. This will help you avoid burning the eardrum.

Ginger

Ginger has natural anti-inflammatory properties which can help reducing pain from ear pain. Apply ginger juice or strained oil that was warmed with ginger in it and put it around the place near the outer ear canal. But make sure, you do not put drops directly into the ear.

Gargling with saltwater

Since ear pain can occasionally be related to a sore throat, gargling with warm salt water can help in reducing your earaches. Mix one teaspoon of salt with half a cup of warm water. Gargle for 3-4 times and repeat this process after every 3-5 hours.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.