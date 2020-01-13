Essential Oil Extract From Lavender Or Jasmine Can Help Reduce Stress

Almost everyone deals with stress at some point or the other in their lives. Stressing can cause headaches, hair loss, and many other health-related problems. Here are the three best essential oils that can be used to get rid of stress and calm your head with the scent.

Essential oils that could help you to deal with stress

Lavender essential oil

Lavender is one of the most popular essential oils required for relaxation. If you are feeling stress and anxiety daily, essential lavender oil is a must-have. Restoring the nervous system has been proven to reduce blood pressure and heart rate. It can help calm the nerves, relieve restlessness and improve the quality of sleep. For relaxing massage oil, use a lavender rollerball to apply to your temples and wrists or combine it with a carrier. In fact, according to Very well mind, using a 3% lavender oil spray on clothing can be effective when it comes to stress.

Jasmine essential oil

Jasmine essential oil is widely used as a natural remedy for anxiety, stress, insomnia, and depression in parts of Asia. Jasmine has traditionally been used in China for the detoxification and clearing of the respiratory system. It acts as a natural sedative and has a stimulating effect on the brain that improves mood and energy levels. To promote relaxation, apply directly to your wrists or neck, or add a few drops to a hot bath.

According to Healthline, Jasmine oil has a breathtaking floral scent. Inhaling jasmine oil can promote a sense of wellbeing and romance, according to a 2013 study. Jasmine oil is thought to calm the nervous system without causing sleepiness, as opposed to some other essential oils used for anxiety.

Rose essential oil

According to Eco modern essentials, Rose essential oil scent is renowned for emotional soothing, headaches and hormone balance. Rose is known to reinforce the heart in times of high stress, grief, and depression. To help with mood swings, use in a warm bath or apply directly to the skin.

According to a 2009 study published in Natural Product Communications, rose essential oil can help relieve stress. For the study, 40 healthy volunteers had ingested rose essential oil or placebo through their skin. Results revealed that those receiving rose essential oil reported a greater increase in feelings of calm and relaxation, as well as a greater decrease in respiration rate and blood pressure relative to those receiving placebo, as published in Very well health.

