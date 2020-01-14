Walking Is The Healthiest Way To Augment Memory, Says Study

According to Better Homes and Gardens, there are countless reasons why exercise is good for you. Exercise is a natural mood booster. It is always great to work out your muscles, joints and get the blood flowing.

Exercise is not only known to reduce the risks of various diseases but potentially extend your life as well. Recent studies, however, show that going for a walk or even a sprint will improve your memory, too.

Is walking the healthiest way to boost memory?

An American study has found that walking could enhance your memory. In July 2018, the study published its findings in the journal Psychological Reports, where it clarified that there were four experimental sessions attended by 24 people aged 18 to 35.

In the first session, they had to try to memorize as many words from two lists of fifteen words as possible while walking on a treadmill. They walked at a moderate intensity on a treadmill for 15 minutes before, during, and after memorizing the word lists. Researchers found the participants were better able to remember the words when they walked before memorising the words.

According to Lifehacker, another study was conducted on 60 sedentary adults aged between 60 to 80. They started a three-week brisk 40-minute walking program every day. After a year, MRIs showed that the participant's hippocampus area had increased by around 2%. The walkers also had improved memory test results compared with their scores at the beginning of the research, an increase correlated with the larger hippocampus.

Additionally, a study conducted by the University of British Columbia showed that daily aerobic exercise (the kind that pumps the heart and sweat glands) tends to increase the size of the hippocampus. The hippocampus is a part of the brain involved in learning and verbal memory.

