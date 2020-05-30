World No Tobacco Day Activities That You Can Do Indoors By Maintaining Social Distancing

On May 31 each year, the World No Tobacco Day is observed. As the name suggests, this day is dedicated to raising awareness via campaigns, activities, events about the harmful effects of smoking tobacco in any form. The day was initiated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the year 1987 but an official resolution was passed in 1988 to draw global attention to tobacco's alarming health concerns

Also Read: Important Days In June 2020 That You Must Be Aware Of To Improve Your General Knowledge

World No Tobacco Day Activities

Under different circumstances, on the occasion of Happy world no tobacco day, numerous activities are done to promote the prevention of tobacco consumption. But as the word is already going through the COVID-19 pandemic, the best way to celebrate and educate people about the hazardous effect of tobacco smoking is by indulging into some indoor activities. Let' take a look at the list of some different yet interesting world no tobacco day activities you can do at home this year.

Make sure that everyone around you is aware of this significant day. You can share messages, emails quotes with your family, friends, and discuss the importance of healthy lungs for better longevity on this day.

Participate in different digital campaigns to educate yourself as to why you should not consume tobacco.

There is a plethora of world no tobacco day activities in the form of games, quizzes related to No Tobacco day. So instead of wasting your time during the lockdown, embrace this opportunity to inculcate more knowledge about the history and significance of this day.

Also Read: World Turtle Day Quotes You Can Share With Family And Friends To Spread Awareness

When talking about World no tobacco day activities, another really fun and informative thing you can do is conduct a debate about some prevalent issues related to world no tobacco day.

Do a group video call and share your knowledge and experiences regarding this topic. Out of all world no tobacco day activities, this can be really exciting, as personal interaction is always more effective.

You can also connect with people who actually quit tobacco smoking and as in a better health now.

Also Read: World Press Freedom Day Theme 2020: All You Need To Know About It

Write an article or blog, post it on social media about how happy you can be without the presence of tobacco in your life. Even though these are not the usual world no tobacco day activities, but they can be fun too.

Counted amongst the world no tobacco day activities in the world is poster making. Create posters based on the 2020 theme for the world no tobacco day i.e “Protecting youth from industry manipulation and preventing them from tobacco and nicotine use”.

An indoor drawing competition can be another addition world no tobacco day activities you do this year. Depict this day from your own perspective and draw in on a paper.

Also Read: World Book And Copyright Day 2020: Know Its Meaning, Significance, & Theme For 2020