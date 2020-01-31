Gardening Tips: DIY Seed-starting Pots That You Can Make At Home

Planting homemade seed pods are the easiest way to use recycled materials. One of the best things about the seed pots is that you can directly plant it in the ground. Read ahead for some of the best gardening tips to make seed-starter pots with materials that are easily available in any kitchen or house. For the seeds, select which plant you wish to grow

DIY Seed-starting pots you can make

Step 1

Look around the house if you have any of these:

Empty toilet paper/ paper towel rolls

Newspaper

Eggshells

Egg cartons

Party cups

Cereal boxes

Step 2

Use of toilet paper rolls for DIY seed starting pots

Cut the toilet paper roll in half Make four cuts in the roll Fold in the bottom to close the box Fill it with soil and pack it using your thumb Add the choice of your seed and plant in proper depth Place the pots in a proper watertight container water them regularly For keeping it moist, keep the plant in plastic till the seeds sprout.

Cereal boxes

Recycle old cereal boxes and make paper seed pots for a seed starter pot. Make a paper pulp and add flour to it. Push the paper pulp in cupcake tins and let it dry for a few hours. Add seed and soil and keep watering it for the plant to grow

Egg Shell Pots

Eggshell pots are natural seedling pots. Pierce a hole in the bottom of your eggshell which will help in the moisture to drain. Add soil and seeds to the eggshells Put them in egg cartons and keep it a cool and dry place.

Paper cup pots

Prick a hole under the cup and add soil and seeds. Place the cups in a tray so you would not end up making the place dirty Keep watering the plants till the plant grow

