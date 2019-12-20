Pantone Colour 2020: Here's How You Can Use It To Decorate Your Home

On Wednesday, Pantone announced the colour of the year for 2020. 'Classic blue' is the colour chosen for this year. Blue is almost everyone’s favourite colour, with shades like royal blue being popular with most. Classic blue is somewhat similar to royal blue. This colour can give your home a nice attractive look. This attractive classic colour can be used as your wall colour, furniture shade, or also for selecting curtains. Get an idea of how can you decorate your house with the colour of the year ‘Classic Blue’.

Wallpaper

Wallpapers are the best way to attract your guests. Classic blue will give your house a classic touch, which can be paired with bright colours, bright white, bright green carpets, pillows, etc. The classic blue wall goes well with almost all bright colours. It is a very elegant colour which gives a sophisticated look to your room. You can keep it simple with this blue shade or make it look luxurious, depending on your aesthetic taste.

Blankets

Pairing your white room walls with classic blue blankets will make the room very attractive. The classic blue colour blankets will bring out the white walls of your room. It will give a simple, yet perfect vibe to the room.

Furniture

Pairing your classic blue walls with the same colour furniture will make it look appealing. Add up blue chairs and dining table in your hall. Mix it up with some white shade furniture for a nice elegant look.

Stickers

You can add some blue stickers in the rooms as it has white colour walls, these stickers will go well with the blue blankets. Stickers can be of your choice, like butterfly stickers or stickers in any other shapes. If you are planning on putting stickers in the hall, then add light blue stickers on the wall to not lose the look of the classic blue wall.

