Planning To Rent A House? Follow These Tips For Effortless Move

Moving to a new place and settling down there is a tough task for many of us. Getting the right place in a chaotic city could be complex. There are many aspects one looks at before renting a house. Here are a few house renting tips you should try before moving into your new home:

Research about the area and transportation facilities

It is important to know your locality before shifting. Research and explore the area. Check the distance to the nearest hospital, medical, school/college, shops etc. Also, get information about the transport facilities available in your locality. Get the details of bus stops and stations near to the rented place. Check the frequency of cabs and public transport.

The agreement and deposit details

Before signing the agreement, read it thoroughly and clear your doubts if you have any. Before signing the contract make sure you are not missing any point. Check the parking facilities and if the place allows pets (in case you have). Furthermore, ask the process of refunding security deposit.

Ask your landlord to give all the information, terms and conditions on paper to avoid unnecessary interfering in each other's life. Apart from rent and deposit, ask without hesitation about any extra charges that you are supposed to pay. It could be maintenance, electricity bill or gas bill. Take a note on the mode of rental payments and due dates too.

Check the property and white goods

White good includes all the appliances that are available in the home such as refrigerator, washing machine, microwave, dish-washer, etc. Don't forget to check every tap and water pressure. Point out and ask for solutions if you find any defect in the house. Take their words in writing about resolving the issue, if there are any.

