How To Sound Confident On Phone? Get Rid Of These Words/phrases From Your Vocabulary

Being a confident speaker is an essential trait for everyone in this day and age. Speaking skills are important for your personal and professional life, as you will never be able to get what you want if you are not able to covey your points clearly and confidently. Most people desire to improve their speaking skills, however, they often overlook certain commonly used words and phrases that damage their confidence level while speaking. Removing these words from your vocabulary can truly help you improve your confidence while speaking.

How to Sound confident on the phone by removing these words from your vocabulary

Improving your speaking skills is not an easy task that can be done overnight. However, you need to start somewhere to improve in the long run. One basic step to improve your vocabulary as well as your confidence while speaking is to avoid using certain words and phrases. These words make you sound indecisive or rude during a conversation, which in turn causes you to lose confidence in your speaking skills.

Just - Using 'just' in a sentence makes you sound unintentionally apologetic/whiney. Moreover, this word can easily be substituted, making it non-essential to your vocabulary.

Maybe - Saying 'maybe' makes you sound indecisive and makes the listener question your confidence. People usually like to hear definitive answers rather than a 'maybe'. Even while rejecting an offer, saying a bold and confident 'no' is far better than saying 'maybe'.

I am no expert but - This phrase is absolutely unnecessary and only serves to make you sound less confident. Calling out your own expertise makes the listener question the validity of your point. Speak your mind without devaluing your own opinion if you want to sound confident.

Very - This word is the bane of many conversations. 'Very' is not only a generic and boring word but it also makes the listener subconsciously judge your vocabulary. Try to directly get to the point and avoid using 'very' at all cost. However, if you do want to use an adverb in your sentence, try using any synonym for 'very', such as extremely or especially.

Try- Similar to 'maybe', 'try' is another word that conveys indecisiveness. Always reply with a decisive answer rather than saying that you will 'try' something. Confident people do not 'try', they simply 'do'.

Am I making sense? - Using this phrase truly shows the listener that you are not confident. If you are not making sense to the listener, the will say so themselves. By asking, "Am I making sense?", you are basically telling the people that you are not confident in your vocabulary and your explanatory skills.

Never - Avoid using 'never' in a sentence as it has a highly negative connotation. It is always preferable to use neutral words instead. Even while rejecting someone, avoid using 'never', as it makes the listener feel insulted.

