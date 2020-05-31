International Children’s Day Images To Share With Friends And Family On This Day

International Children's Day is a memorial date celebrated annually in honour of children. However, the date of observance varies by country. In the year 1925, International Children's Day was first declared in Geneva during the World Conference on Child Welfare. Since then, International Children's Day is celebrated on June 1 in most countries. Whereas, Children's Day is celebrated by the UN on November 20 and November 14 in India.

International Children’s Day Images -

International Children Day is not as same as Universal Children’s Day. International Children Day is celebrated every year on June 1. Although widely celebrated, many countries do not recognise June 1 as Children’s Day, they have their own date.

In the US, the day is observed on the second Sunday in June. The tradition dates back to 1856 when the Reverend Dr Charles Leonard, pastor of the Universalist Church of the Redeemer in Chelsea, Massachusetts, held a special service focused on children.

As the years passed by, several groups declared or recommended an annual observance to be held for children. However, no government action has been taken. Past presidents have periodically proclaimed a National Child’s Day or National Children’s Day, but no official yearly celebration of National Children’s Day has been established in the United States.

June 1 is also observed as the International Day for Protection of Children which later elevated as the internationally recognised day to celebrate children. This day was established in 1954. The International Day for Protection of Children is observed to protect children’s rights, end child labour and guarantee access to education.

In the year 1925, the World Conference announced June 1 as the day to draw the world’s attention to issues affecting children. The represented countries recognised that "mankind owes to the Child the best that it has to give." As a result, the Conference adopted the Geneva Declaration of the Rights of the Child. While June 1 is International Children’s Day, a similar event, Universal Children’s Day, falls on 20 November. It was established by the United Nations in 1954 and aims to promote the welfare of children around the world.

