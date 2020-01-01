Zodiac Signs Who Have The Most Difficult Time Getting Over A Breakup

After a break-up, moving on is not an easy thing to do for anyone. Though, there are some people who can easily move on after a break-up. There are some people who need a lot of time and efforts to move on after a long term or even a short term break up. For some extremely emotional people, moving on after a breakup is just the hardest thing to do. While some can handle themselves better than others after a relationship is over, some people end up drowning in their own pool of tears.

Here are the top three zodiac signs who have the hardest time getting over a breakup

Taurus (April 21 – May 21)

Taureans are known to be the most passionate lovers. They are also extremely emotional when they are in a relationship with anyone. Mostly, the Taureans fall in love easily but also they are considered as the most genuine lovers. Once they are in love with someone there is no looking back for them. In such a case, if a Taurus loses a partner, for them, it is like they are losing a part of themselves. They will be sad for a very long time and will not easily move on. They might end up looking for chances to get back together with the person which might probably not be the best thing to do. Eventually, when there are no hopes left, they will move on.

Cancer (June 22 to July 22)

Cancerians are also one of the most emotional lovers. These people are always known to be on the verge of tears when it comes to saying goodbye. They might not fall in love easily but when they do, they are said to be the most committed lovers. The Cancerians are also known to hold on to memories which is why they have the most difficult time moving on.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21)

Scorpio is a water sign which is why when they find a path to flow they will flow in full speed. They sometimes fall in love very deeply. Very rarely they would still hold on to their partner even if it involves hurting themselves. Getting over a relationship is considered to be one of the most difficult things for them to do. Mainly because they pretend to be strong but are fragile inside and might also refuse to take any help from other people.

