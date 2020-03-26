ABC Liquor Store Hours And Special ABC Senior Hours During COVID-19 Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a global shutdown of many shops and services. The Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) will still remain open in the coming weeks. However, ABC's work hours have been reduced all across the US to protect customers, as well as employees, from the coronavirus outbreak. Moreover, ABC stores have also announced special senior hours, during which only senior citizens will be allowed to purchase liquor from the stores.

ABC liquor store hours and senior hours during the coronavirus lockdown

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, most shops in the US are shutting down in order to prevent the spread of the virus. However, many supermarkets and government stores will still be open but will have shortened working hours. ABC liquor stores will also be open and will be selling alcohol for a few hours every day. Starting from March 27, 2020, the ABC Liquor stores in Virginia will be open from 12 PM to 7 PM. In the state of North Carolina, ABC liquor stores will be open from 11 AM to 7 PM, starting from March 25, 2020.

Moreover, some ABC liquor stores will also have special senior hours. The senior hours will start at 9 AM and will end at 12 PM. The senior hours will be applicable from Monday to Friday, during which only customers over the age of 65 will be allowed to purchase alcohol. According to the board, the selection during the senior hours will be limited. The board has also asked senior citizens to ask for assistance if they cannot find their desired selection.

In a public statement, Travis Hill, the Chief Executive Officer of ABC Virginia, said that ABC decided to make these adjustments to their business after consulting with the Virginia Department of Health. He added that the changes were made to protect ABC's employees and customers from the Coronavirus pandemic. He also claimed that ABC stores would remain open, as long as it was safe for them to continue their business.

