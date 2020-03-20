'Lowes' New Store Hours Declared Amidst The Coronavirus Outbreak; Read To Know More

Lowes is one of the most well-known chains of supermarkets and grocery stores. Now, as the Coronavirus outbreak has been significant in the USA, various grocery stores have declared new timings in order to give cleaning and sanitization the required time. Lowes Foods' official Twitter has recently announced its new timings, check it out below.

Also read: 'Aldi' new store hours have changed; Here are the latest timings of the supermarket

Lowes new store hours

Hey Carolinas, what a difference a few days makes. As many of you are stocking up and preparing to spend more time at home, we have found it necessary to make some adjustments to our hours. Starting today, we will close at 10pm and open at 7am. This will allow us to clean and... pic.twitter.com/3jJGW2B9tN — Lowes Foods (@LowesFoods) March 15, 2020

Also read: Spain records 30% jump in coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, toll reaches 767

The Lowes Food store will now be opening at 7 AM in the morning and close at 10 PM in the night. The tweet by the official handle suggests that the owners of Lowes Food thought it to be necessary to change timings due to the current situations. As panic buying was experienced in various grocery stores and people lined up to stock food items and necessary products before they went into self-isolation, it was evidently important to take drastic steps in order to contain the situation.

Also read: Jewel Senior hours: Jewel-Osco introduces shopping hours for elderly

As panic buying was witnessed across the USA and people started hoarding goods, various empty shelves in grocery stores were reported by people on social media. The scarcity of basic products such as toilet paper and food items was also noticed which prompted Lowes Food to make an assuring post on their Instagram where it was stated that they are working around the clock to ensure that the shelves of food do not go empty and people get to buy their necessary products. Check out their post below -

Also read: Kroger Senior Hours: shopping hours amid Coronavirus outbreak

Also read: What are Target's senior hours amidst the Coronavirus scare?