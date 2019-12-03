Best Sunset Destinations Around The World That Must Be Added To Your Travel List

Watching the sun go down in some amazing places around the world while having a mocktail in your hand is a dream for many. Sunsets are one of the best things that can make for a peaceful evening. Here are a few sunset destinations around the world that must definitely be added to your travel list-

Best sunset destinations around the world

The Atacama Desert, Chile

The Atacama Desert in Chile is so dry that it is difficult for plants to sustain here. Small populations cluster around oases filled with water makes for an ideal sunset destination. Sandboarding and sunset excursions are a popular way for tourists to enjoy the spectacular sunset.

The Matterhorn, Switzerland

The Matterhorn is an iconic location in Swiss Alps. The sight of the sun setting behind its snow-stripped slopes is truly outstanding. The futuristic-looking, eco-friendly Monte Rosa hut offers one of the best views. The trip requires a lot of energy and pluck.

Santa Monica, California, USA

This popular playground in California features amusement arcades, numerous shops, and cafes. It also has an aquarium that can be enjoyed to the fullest. When the sun starts to go down, head below towards the jetty to the beach and watch the view from the amusement park. It is an ideal place to visit with family and friends.

Bali, Indonesia

Bali is one of the best places to visit when it comes to sunsets. It provides some special sunset views for people. One of the most attractive places to watch is Jimbaran beach. You will find some great seafood restaurants. These restaurants are lined up in the beachfront. You can sit on a chair, and have your favourite seafood dish and watch the beautiful sunset. This will be one of the most peaceful experiences of your life.

Hawaii Island, Hawaii, USA

Kauna’oa Bay, situated on the Kohala Coast of Hawaii. is considered one of the best beaches in the United States. You will see sparkling white sand and you can also enjoy a beautiful sunset. This beach is a perfect place for sunset. There is a large luxury hotel on the beachfront. This beach is accessible for non-guests of the hotel as well. They are also allowed visit and enjoy the sunset and beach as well.

