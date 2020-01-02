Jaipur's Must-visit Places Other Than Hawa Mahal While On A Trip

Rajasthan was highly influenced by kings and rulers in history and the state government has done a great job in preserving the palaces and forts. If you want to experience living in a royal palace, do consider staying in some palaces turned heritage hotels in Rajasthan. Jaipur is famous for Hawa Mahal but trust us when we say the city has a lot more places to visit, have a look.

5 places to visit in Jaipur

Galtaji

Galtaji is situated in the hilly regions of Aravali and is one of the important Hindu pilgrimage centre. The temple is surrounded by hilly ranges filled with vegetation and natural springs. The shrine is dedicated to Lord Hanuman, Lord Rama, Lord Brahma, Surya and Lord Vishnu. This temple is associated with Tulsidas who wrote some part of the Ramcharitmanas here.

Albert Hall Museum

Albert Hall museum is a classic example of Indo-Saracenic style architecture, names after the Prince of Wales, Albert Edward. The museum is one of the oldest centre for art and cultural exploration. The museum houses many arts, paintings from different parts of India. The museum finished its construction in 1887.

Jantar Mantar Observatory

Built during the period of Maharaja Jai Singh II, Jantar Mantar is ranked one of the largest astronomical observatories in the world. The king was keen in learning architecture, astronomy and philosophy which led him to construct the country’s largest observatory.

Jal Mahal

Jal Mahal, situated in the middle Manasagar Lake, is another architectural delight that Jaipur has to offer. It was built Maharaja Jai Singh II in the 18th century as a hunting lodge and a summer retreat. Many migratory birds also pay a visit to this palace, every year.

Nahargarh fort

Built on the Aravali Ranges, the Nahargarh fort was built as a defensive fort overlooking Amer and Jaipur. It provides one of the best landscape views of the cities nearby and is also known as the best hangout spots for locals.

