Bhutan: Here's How To Travel Around The 'Land Of Thunder Dragon'

Bhutan is a Buddhist kingdom on the eastern edge of the Himalayas. It is also called as the 'Land of Thunder Dragon'. Bhutan is renowned for its monasteries, fortifications, and spectacular landscapes, ranging from subtropical plains to steep mountains and valleys. If you are travelling to Bhutan and don’t know how to roam around, here are a few ways you can travel around the country.

Taxi

There are taxis available at Phuentsholing, Paro, Jakar and Thimphu. Taxicabs may have meters, yet drivers seldom use them. For long trips, they work on a level rate that is not open to negotiation. Cab drivers have a propensity for charging foreigners, including Indians.

You ought to hope to pay Nu 70 for a nearby outing inside Thimphu, Nu 1000 to Nu 1500 for an entire day. On the off chance that you are going among Thimphu and Phuentsholing, search for a taxi that is from the spot to which you need to go.

Road Transport

In Bhutan, the best way to see the place is either by foot or by road, or limited domestic air service, which is restricted to Paro, Bumthang, and Gelephu. In the present time, the streets in Bhutan are one of the most sophisticated and well created.

You can enjoy the lovely view while taking a road trip to Bhutan. The national roadway is one of the well-created roads in Bhutan which goes among the mountains and the bridges.

Uber

You'll also find Ubers in Bhutan, which makes travelling around Bhutan very convenient. In Bhutan, the idea for UBER is very simple. From your cell phone, you can call for a cab, and it is the nearest free car that will be sent to you. The idea is to reduce hold-up times by concentrating on customer closeness.

