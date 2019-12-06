Bird Watching In India: Five Places That You Should Definitely Visit

The holiday season is coming and if this time, nature is in your bucket list, then you might want to add bird watching to your list. Bird watching is not only an engaging and knowledge-oriented hobby, it is also equally fascinating and full of wonders. If watching birds in a natural environment is something that excites you, these are a few places in India that you can plan your visit.

5 best bird watching places in India

Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, Rajasthan

Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary in Rajasthan is also called the Keoladeo Ghana National Park. The place is known for being a bird paradise. It is an extremely popular tourist destination and famous for the many exotic and endangered birds that migrate there during winter ever year. Located on the Agra-Jaipur road, the park is just a three-hour drive from Delhi and boasts of over 300 bird species.

Chilka Lake Bird Sanctuary, Odisha

Situated near Puri, Odisha, Chilka Lake Bird Sanctuary has Asia's largest inland seawater lagoon. It is a pear-shaped lake, reportedly spread over an area of 1,100 square kilometres and serves as the largest wintering ground for migratory birds. Bird watchers keep visiting this loved destination as it is home to some of the rarest species like sea eagles, greylag geese, and purple moorhen. Chilka proudly hosts the world’s largest breeding colonies of flamingos as well.

Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

Jim Corbett National Park is the oldest national park of the country and a paradise for bird watchers. Located in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand, the park is an eight-hour drive from the capital city and is known to host more than 500 species of bird. The beauty of the park resides in listening to the endless choir of bird songs, and for others, it is the varied landscape. It is a mix of dense forests, grasslands and hilly vegetation.

Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary, Gujarat

Situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary is one of the largest wetland bird sanctuaries in India. The sanctuary is famous for Indian Owl, and unique bird species like Spoonbills and Small Grebes. An interpretation centre named ‘Abhiruchi Kendra’ has been developed in the sanctuary by the forest department, where 225 species of birds have been recorded. The place is a birdwatcher’s delight from November to February.

Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary, Haryana

Located in Gurgaon, Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary hosts to some of the most colourful bird species. With just an hour’s drive away from Delhi, this sanctuary is famous among bird lovers as it is chosen by several migratory birds as their stop every year. Some of the popular finds here include Northern Pintail, Greater Flamingo, Common Teal, and Siberian cranes. It has a shallow freshwater lake called the Sultanpur Lake in which many birds can be spotted. The sanctuary hosts approximately 250 bird species, and once again, winter is the best time to visit if spotting migratory birds is the reason why you are going.