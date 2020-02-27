Bollywood Locations In India: Shooting Locations In India That Will Inspire You To Travel

Bollywood movies have been influencing masses for a long time. But did you know that Bollywood shoot locations in India have also successfully helped in increasing the popularity of a few places? Along with influencing masses, Bollywood movies have also inspired people to travel to a few places in India. Here is a list of a few Bollywood locations in India.

Amer Fort – Bajirao Mastani

Amer Fort is located 11 km away from Jaipur. As per reports, many scenes in the movie Bajirao Mastani were shot in this fort. Apart from Bajirao Mastani, movies like Jodha Akbar and Veer were also shot here. Amer Fort is one of the best Bollywood locations in India to shoot a film.

Panaji – Drishyam

The entire story of Drishyam is shot in Goa and Panaji. Drishyam features many picturesque locations of Goa. Movies like Go Goa Gone, Dear Zindagi, Dhoom, Finding Fanny and many more shot here. This makes Panaji one of the famous Bollywood locations in India.

Udaipur – Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

Udaipur is one of the most popular tourist places in India and along with that, it is also one of the famous Bollywood locations in India. The City Palace in Udaipur has been used to shoot movies like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Goliyon Ki Raasleel: Ramleela, Octopussy and more. The palace is beautiful and it leaves visitors mesmerised with its beauty.

Athirappilly Waterfalls

Athirappily Waterfalls are located in Kerala. The most popular epic movie Baahubali was shot here. Even Aishwarya Rai’s famous song Barso Re was also shot here. Athirappilly is also one of the largest waterfalls in Kerala and one of the famous Bollywood locations in India.

Pangong Tso Lake – 3 idiots

The climax scene of the movie 3 idiots when Kareena Kapoor reunites with Aamir Khan is shot on the beautiful Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh. Apart from this, Lakshya, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and many other Bollywood movies have been shot here. Ladakh is a famous tourist destination and one of the popular Bollywood shoot locations in India too.

