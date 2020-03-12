Bollywood's Love For Switzerland And It's Alluring Landscpaes Has Only Increased With Time

Bollywood as a film industry has originated in India but has gotten recognition all over the globe. The film industry churns content that is viewed by a huge number of masses in India and all over the globe. The viewers get influenced by the film scenes and imagine themselves to be in that place as well. Well, a number of people have been successful in doing that with some iconic spots like the one in Yash Chopra’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The film has managed to bring a number of Indian tourists to witness the beautiful location themselves. Here is how Bollywood has shown its love for Switzerland.

Bollywood has influenced its viewers by portraying Switzerland beautifully

There was a very strong influence on the Indian audience that got them attracted to the beautiful hills of Switzerland. The famous spot, Interlaken was a favourite spot for the renowned Yash Chopra and was featured in a number of his films. The director successfully increased Switzerland’s popularity amongst the Indian audience and managed to become the ambassador of Interlaken. There is also a mountain lake in the area that is nicknamed as the 'Yash Chopra Lake'.

The industry has shown its influence as a number of tours have been started to take the tourists to popular Bollywood spots. Spots like Zermatt, Gstaad, the churches of Montbovon (canton of Fribourg), and Rougemont (canton of Vaud), bridge of Saanen, and Zurichattract around 500 tourists to see Bollywood hotspots. Places like Zurich and Zermatt have been great locations for filmmakers who are in search of some beautiful landscapes.

