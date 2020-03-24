Traveling During A Lockdown: Are We Allowed To Travel In India During The Lockdown Period?

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) revealed the exploding number of positive coronavirus cases. Currently, the number of positive coronavirus cases amounts to more than 450. Due to this sudden surge in the coronavirus positive cases, the Union Home Ministry announced the complete lockdown of 548 districts across 30 states & UTs in India till March 31. Take a look at the list of travel rules you should know during lockdown in India.
ALSO READ| What Is Herd Immunity And Can It Help Flatten The Coronavirus Outbreak's Curve?
Complete lockdown- Starting with Punjab, which became the first state to impose complete lockdown, there are 29 more states that followed the same path. These states include -
Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Haryana, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Assam, Tripura, Goa, Nagaland, Manipur, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Daman & Diu & Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Puducherry, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
Partial lockdown - Some states including Uttar Pradesh (17 districts), Madhya Pradesh (37 districts), Odisha (five districts and six municipal jurisdictions) and Lakshadweep, have imposed partial lockdown in the state.
Sikkim and Mizoram are yet to announce any restrictive orders with regards to lockdown.
ALSO READ| Countries In The World That Are AFFECTED By Coronavirus; See The Detailed World Map
Lockdown refers to an emergency protocol followed in a region, which restricts the people to leave the specified area. It indicates that you must stay where you are and must not leave the specified location.
ALSO READ| Countries In The World That Are NOT Affected By Coronavirus? Here Is A Complete List
The suburban train services are suspended.
No train services except the goods train will run till 2400 hrs of March 31. Goods trains are exempted from travel restrictions so that the essential items can be transported to every locality.
Train tickets- All the passengers whose ticket got cancelled during this lockdown period will get a full refund until the booking period of June 21.
Airline tickets - The respective domestic airlines have started to offer their customers to reschedule their flights without any charges; however, they are not offering free cancellation.
ALSO READ| Which Countries Can Indians Not Return From Due To Coronavirus?
A person is only advised to travel if he has some essential work. As the public transport will be running at minimal or negligible in the lockdown states, and the rail and interstate buses facility getting shut, one can only opt for a few ways to travel. Take a look
ALSO READ| Can You Test For Coronavirus At Home? Here's The Official Virus Testing Process