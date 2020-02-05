Panga Vs Street Dancer 3D: Here Is What The Collections Of The Two Movies Say

The movies Panga and Street Dancer 3D had clashed at the box office. Both the films were released on January 24, 2020. According to reports, while Street Dancer 3D is doing well at the box office, Panga is having rough patch at the box office.

Panga vs Street Dancer 3D

The movie Panga stars Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chaddha, and Jassie Gill. Panga managed to come up with a total collection of ₹ 25.64 crores. The movie had a dull first week and only collected ₹ 16.5 Crores.

#Panga is underwhelming in Week 1... Unable to score beyond metros, despite family-friendly theme... Miraculous growth in Weekend 2 essential... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.65 cr, Wed 1.62 cr, Thu 1.53 cr. Total: ₹ 21.36 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 31, 2020

On the other hand, Street Dancer 3D started off with ₹ 9 Crores on the first day. The film has managed to collect ₹ 67.61 crores till date. Looking at it from a wider perspective, the collections seem to be underwhelming, as claimed by multiple reports on Box Office India. But, in comparison to Panga, Street Dancer 3D is doing better

It seems that the Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has completely eclipsed Panga. The earnings of the two movies have a huge gap and thus show the inclinations of the audience towards Street Dancer 3D. The movie also starred Prabhudeva, Dharmesh Yelande, Nora Fatehi, and Sushant Pujari in key roles. While Street Dancer 3D was a dance film that spoke about international peace, Panga dealt with the issues that a young mother faces when she wishes to follow her dreams.

Image Courtesy: Varun Dhawan & Kangana Ranaut Instagram

