Dance Classes In Mangalore For Dance And Fitness Lovers And Enthusiasts

Dance classes are a great way to explore your inner passion and take care of your fitness at the same time. However, getting trained by the right people plays an important role. Here are a few places in Mangalore that will offer a great dance learning experience.

Dance classes in Mangalore that you must opt for

1. Mangalore Excellent Dance Academy

Mangalore Excellent Dance Academy is one of the best in the city. The academy offers a variety of dance lessons. You can learn traditional as well as Western forms of dance. It is located at Kunil Complex on Balmatta road.

2. Show Stoppers Dance Institute

Show Stoppers Dance Institute is a lovely place in Mangalore city which will provide you with a wide variety of dance forms. It also offers a great variety of couple dances like Tango, Salsa, and Jive. Choose this one if you do not want to settle for mainstream Bollywood dance. The classes are held at Kamala Nivas in Kankanady.

3. BoyZone Dance Academy

BoyZone Dance Academy has a few highlight points which will help you choose better. They offer options like Zumba, which is the best thing to go for if you are looking for a dance session that also helps you attain your fitness goals. You will also have advanced options like Locking n’ Popping, and Krumping. The place is on Kadri-Mallikatte Road.

Read Kareena's Dance To Tara's Opera Song, Armaan Jain's Wedding Was A True Filmy Bash; Watch

Also read Panga Vs Street Dancer 3D: Here Is What The Collections Of The Two Movies Say

4. Shan’s Fit Fusion

Shan's Fit Fusion is another one of the places that offer fitness options with dance lessons. They have options to go for Yoga and Zumba, amongst others. They have something for every member of your family, making it an ideal place for group lessons. This one is on Falnir Road in Mangalore.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

Read Kiara Advani Lights The Dance Floor With Her Scintillating Moves At Armaan Jain Reception

Also read Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain's Dance At Armaan Jain's Reception Is All Things Love; Watch