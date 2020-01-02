Malaysian Adventures: Best Places To Visit For Short Trips From Kuala Lumpur

Kuala Lumpur is one of the largest cities in Asia along with being the capital of Malaysia. Each year, Kuala Lumpur attracts many tourists who visit to experience the culture of Kuala Lumpur along with the picturesque natural beauty the city possesses. Read below to know some of the best places to visit in and around Kuala Lumpur.

Also read: Top-Rated Day Trips From Dubai To Experience The Best Of The Desert City

Ipoh

Ipoh itself has various things to discover which shall keep backpackers busy for a day. Ipoh has some of the best limestones cave temples at Sam Poh Tong and Kek Lok Tong. One can also visit the Han Chin Pet Soo to learn about the history, development and culture of tin mining. Art lovers can find their solace around the 'Art Of Old Town' which features murals designed by Ernest Zacharevic.

Also read: Best Things To Do With Kids In New York: Children's Museum Of The Art & Other Places

Melaka

Melaka is a historical town which is home to the Peranakan culture. Melaka holds a cultural heritage from both colonial to independent times. Melaka features famous heritage sites like the Famosa fortress, Red Square, St. Paul's Hill and St/ Paul's Church. Melaka also consists of various murals and cafes, like The Daily Fix.

Also read: Las Vegas Casinos: All You Need To Know About The Entertainment Capital Of The World

Fraser's Hill

Fraser's Hill is situated in Pahang which is a two-hour drive from Kuala Lumpur. Fraser's Hill consists of colonial houses situated in dense jungles. Hiking enthusiasts will have a great time in Fraser's Hill as it consists of various popular trails including the Abu Suradi Trail and Mager trail. Along with the trails, one can also learn about colonial history and wildlife of Fraser's Hill.

Also read: Manila Has Several Exciting Things To Offer, Here's When To Visit The Philippines' Capital

Also read: Check Out 3 Best Ayurvedic Retreats In India To Soothe Your Mind, Body, And Soul