Five Things You Should Know Before Trekking Up The Breakneck Ridge

Breakneck Ridge is one of the toughest hiking treks located in the Philipstown in western New York. Breakneck Ridge is a mountain range along the Hudson River between Beacon and Cold Spring. It was recently closed for two weeks, due to a large boulder that fell near the trail. However, it is open again for the 2020 hikers.

The name 'Breakneck Ridge' is a little intimidating, and it does live up to its name. It is one most difficult hikes. The sign at the Breakneck Ridge trailhead says “This is not just a walk in the park.” Well, the sign reveals it all. Nevertheless, despite the challenges and difficulties, Breakneck Ridge is one of the famous climbs in the Hudson Valley.

Lying within Hudson Highlands State Park, it offers many stunning views of the river and region and is quite popular with hikers. However, here is a list of things you need to know before you start climbing Breakneck Ridge.

Five things to know before climbing the Breakneck Ridge

It is a stunning and beautiful road trip to the Breakneck Ridge trek point. If you have a car, a road trip is always a great idea. The parking area is right past the Route 9D tunnel, just after Cold Spring. The trailhead is on the northern side of the tunnel.

If you do not have a car, you can also book the train tickets to the trek. Take the MTA Metro-North Railroad from Grand Central to the Breakneck stop (it’s the Hudson line). Make sure you get round trip tickets at Grand Central because there are no machines at Breakneck. Ticket prices are about USD 20 and trains run every hour.

Take the white blazes that route up the mountain. When you walk up to the mountain, follow the white blazes up to the top.

Expect slippery rocks. To avoid slipping off from the stones, wear proper hiking shoes and do not forget to carry your hiking gear.

The trail is crowded as it is one of the famous treks. However, it is not bad because people are friendly and willing to help you at the tougher spots.

(Image Courtesy: Shutterstock)

