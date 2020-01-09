The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Five Things You Should Know Before Trekking Up The Breakneck Ridge

Travel

Breakneck Ridge in the Hudson Valley is not an easy trek to the white mountains. Read on to know more about the things to keep in mind before climbing it.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
breakneck ridge

Breakneck Ridge is one of the toughest hiking treks located in the Philipstown in western New York. Breakneck Ridge is a mountain range along the Hudson River between Beacon and Cold Spring. It was recently closed for two weeks, due to a large boulder that fell near the trail. However, it is open again for the 2020 hikers. 

 ALSO READ | Ladakh: Chadar Trek-2020 flags off with first batch of tourists

The name 'Breakneck Ridge' is a little intimidating, and it does live up to its name. It is one most difficult hikes. The sign at the Breakneck Ridge trailhead says “This is not just a walk in the park.” Well, the sign reveals it all. Nevertheless, despite the challenges and difficulties, Breakneck Ridge is one of the famous climbs in the Hudson Valley. 

Lying within Hudson Highlands State Park, it offers many stunning views of the river and region and is quite popular with hikers. However, here is a list of things you need to know before you start climbing Breakneck Ridge.  

 ALSO READ | Trekking near Bengaluru: Here are best 4 trekking spots that you must visit

Five things to know before climbing the Breakneck Ridge

  • It is a stunning and beautiful road trip to the Breakneck Ridge trek point. If you have a car, a road trip is always a great idea. The parking area is right past the Route 9D tunnel, just after Cold Spring. The trailhead is on the northern side of the tunnel.
  • If you do not have a car, you can also book the train tickets to the trek. Take the MTA Metro-North Railroad from Grand Central to the Breakneck stop (it’s the Hudson line). Make sure you get round trip tickets at Grand Central because there are no machines at Breakneck. Ticket prices are about USD 20 and trains run every hour.
  • Take the white blazes that route up the mountain. When you walk up to the mountain, follow the white blazes up to the top.
  • Expect slippery rocks. To avoid slipping off from the stones, wear proper hiking shoes and do not forget to carry your hiking gear. 
  • The trail is crowded as it is one of the famous treks. However, it is not bad because people are friendly and willing to help you at the tougher spots. 

(Image Courtesy: Shutterstock)

 ALSO READ | Best trekking spots near Pune to go for a fun adventure with friends

 ALSO READ | Trekking near Mumbai: Three spots in Maharashtra that you must visit

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
RAPIST FILES CURATIVE PETITION
65K POSTERS REMOVED IN SOUTH DELHI: SDMC
JNU FORMS PANEL TO PROBE VIOLENCE
MBAPPE 'S RABONA CHIP
'MILITIAS NOT TO TARGET US TROOPS'
FARMER CREATES SEEDLESS LYCHEES