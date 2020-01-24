Gurudwaras In Nanded That Are A Must-visit While You Are In This Maharashtrian City

Nanded is a well-established township in Maharashtra. It is located in the Marathwada region and has gained a lot of interest in infrastructure from developers and religious organisations, becoming an important tourist spot.

The city is known primarily for its Gurudwaras, the most prominent of which is the famous Hazur Sahib, also called Sachkhand Gurudwara. The Gurudwara had been established after the revered Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, died. Besides the Gurudwaras in Nanded, however, one can also visit various temples and mosques.

Gurudwaras in Nanded

Gurudwara Hazur Shahid

The Gurudwara is located in Nanded, on the banks of river Godavari. It holds a huge spot in Sikhism's Panj Takhts and imprints a significant occasion throughout the entire existence of the religion. The Gurudwara was established in memory of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

It is also called Takht Sachkhand Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib, in which Abchalnagar alludes to Nanded, meaning the obediently dedicated city. The Gurdwara has an internal prayer room, called Angitha Sahib, which is where Guru Gobind Singh Ji was cremated in 1708.

Gurudwara Nagina Ghat

Gurudwara Nagina Ghat is built around 400 meters from the shrine of Sri Hazur Sahib and on the banks of the river Godavari. The establishment of this Gurudwara was laid by a Delhi lord, Raja Gulab Singh Sethi. Later, the Gurudwara was completed by his wife in 1968. The structure is completed with a dome, and it has a unique white marble palanquin to convey Guru Granth Sahib.

Gurudwara Bandi ghat

Gurudwara Bandi Ghat is situated around 400 meters from Gurudwara Nagina Ghat. The Gurudwara is named after Bhai Madho Das Bairagi, a holy guru who was later renamed to Baba Banda Singh Bahadur. Initially from the state of Jammu and Kashmir, Bhai Madho Das Bairagi has been well known for battling like there's no tomorrow for the preservation of Sikh legacy.

