Top Places For Memorable Women's Nights In Mumbai That You Must Check Out

Travel

If you're planning for a women's night in Mumbai, then read on to get some ideas. Here are the top restobars in Mumbai that you must check out. Read on.

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
women's nights in mumbai

If you are planning for a party night in Mumbai, and you are not aware of places that offer women’s nights in Mumbai, then here are some of the best ideas and places to hop on for enjoying and getting together with your girl’s gang and having wonderful women’s nights in Mumbai. It is the best time for women to let their hair down and plan a women’s night in Mumbai with the best deals in town.

London Taxi

London Taxi is exactly that resto-bars in Mumbai where you should be if you love to have unlimited wine and cocktails. This resto-bar in Mumbai offers women’s nights in Mumbai every Wednesday. It lets the girls avail unlimited sangria, wine and other drinks on the house.  

  • Location: London Taxi, A Wing, Ground Floor, Trade Centre, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel, Mumbai
  • Day and Timings: Every Wednesday, 8 pm onwards
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by London Taxi (@atlondontaxi) on

Image courtesy: @atlondontaxi

Out Of The Blue

Out Of The Blue is a place in Khar, Mumbai which is very famous for its pesto. This resto-bar also houses one of the best and coolest women’s nights in Mumbai.

Women can enjoy free shots and live music every Wednesday here. The other best thing here, that you would love is the All Things 199 menu that they provide.

  • Location: Out Of The Blue, Le Sutra Hotel, 14 Union Park, Off Carter Road, Khar West, Khar, Mumbai
  • Day & Timings: Every Wednesday, 8:30 pm onward
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Out Of The Blue (@outofthebluebombay) on

Image courtesy: @outofthebluebombay

Butterfly High

Butterfly High is the best place and known to be the prettiest resto-bars in Mumbai. One cannot really miss the women’s nights in Mumbai offer that they have. You can enjoy the unlimited sangrias and selective cocktails offer every Tuesday at Butterfly High.

  • Location: Butterfly High, Unit 4, Ground Floor, Jet Airways Godrej G Block, next to MCA, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai
  • Day & Timings: Every Tuesday, 7 pm – 11:55 pm
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Butterfly High - BKC (@atbutterflyhigh) on

Image Courtesy: @atbutterflyhigh

Lord Of The Drinks

Sorority Night is the special name that is given to the women’s nights in Mumbai, at Lord Of The Drinks. You can hop on with your girl’s gang here and enjoy the unlimited margaritas, cosmopolitans and sangria offer on Wednesdays. They also offer the most electrifying music in the house.

  • Location: Kamla Mills, Lord of the Drinks, Lower Parel, Mumbai
  • Day & Timings: Every Wednesday, 12 pm – 1:30 pm
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lord of the Drinks (@lordofthedrinksofficial) on

Promo Image courtesy: London Taxi Instagram

Published:
COMMENT
