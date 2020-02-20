How Much Does A Honeymoon In Maldives Cost? Get All Details Here

Maldives is one of the best destinations to go to if you have been looking forward to enjoying a honeymoon in the summer sun. You will have the option to go and do a lot of things here as the value of 1 unit of the currency in the Maldives is 4.64 Indian rupees. The currency is called the Maldivian Rufiyaa. Here is a look at what your expenses will look like if you choose the Maldives to celebrate your honeymoon this April.

How much does a honeymoon in the Maldives cost

Food expense in the Maldives

Food expenses in the Maldives are something that you can adjust with. On average, a meal for one person would come up to MVR207. If you decide to stick to street food and cut down on food expense, then you can cut down further in this department. If you wish to have only bottled water, then you will have to spend around MVR7.50 in a day.

Travel and overall expense for a couple

An important factor that affects your overall expense in the Maldives is the travel expense. If you opt for basic options like local buses, then you will have to spend around MVR109 on transport. However, if you choose to travel more comfortably, your expenses might shoot up. If you stay in the Maldives for one week, you might have to spend around MVR12,910 according to a report by a travel website. If you stay here for two weeks, your expenses might come up to MVR 25820.

Accommodation in the Maldives

Accommodation in the Maldives is one of the parts that you need to take care of. You can rent a well-furnished hotel room here for a couple with around MVR 1292 in your pocket. So if you plan to stay here for around a week, the cost will sum up to MVR12,910. The figures given are an average of what a room would cost. You can go to luxury resorts and hotels if you feel like you will spend enough time in the room while you are visiting the Maldives.

Luxury hotel options in the Maldives

If you are planning to go for luxury hotels in the Maldives, you will have great options here. You will have great beach facing villas and luxury rooms. You can go to Paradise Island Resort, which will offer you rooms for around MVR3448. You will also find better options but at higher rates. Try to research well before you choose a hotel.

Cheap stay options in the Maldives

You will also find great stay options at a low price here. You can get a room for a couple for around MVR1578, which will have the basic amenities. You will have facilities like air conditioners and water heaters. However, you have to make sure that the research is well done.

Disclaimer: These figures are according to the average amount which has been spent by a person been on a trip to the Maldives. You must get the proper ground research done if you wish to make a proper budget. Get reviews of the hotels and flights before booking, to get the best results.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

