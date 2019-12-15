India Tours: Best Places In North India Ideal For A Trip In January

Travelling across North India will offer you a soul-stirring experience. There won’t be a single moment you will feel out of place. All the holiday destinations in North India come with irresistible things to do and mesmerising sights to see. You can find the holiest river flowing through the dramatic mountain terrain into the oldest city in India and can hike to the longest surviving Hindu temple in the Himalayan peaks. India’s Northern region is blessed with exciting holiday destinations. A mixture of vibrant culture, interesting traditions, historical structures and mouth-watering cuisines are the reasons to not miss the mesmerizing places to visit in North India. The place is best explored in the month of January because of the pure and cold weather. Read here to know about some beautiful places in North India where you can plan a holiday in January-

Best places in North India to visit in January

Kashmir

Kashmir is like a heaven on Earth. Kashmir is known for its surreal topography, stunning views, and colourful culture. Kashmir is definitely one of the most beautiful places to visit in North India. The stunning Dal Lake in Srinagar, the gorgeous valleys of Sonmarg, the thrilling adventures of skiing at Gulmarg, and the perfect serenity of Pahalgam make a trip to Kashmir a memorable one. A trip to Kashmir is definitely worth it in January.

Key attractions- Dal Lake, Nagin Lake, Mughal Garden, Betab Valley, Strawberry Field, and Apharwat Peak

Dalhousie

Dalhousie is a picturesque hill station, nestled in the Himalayas. One of the most rejuvenating North India tourist places, Dalhousie is characterised by lofty mountains, sparkling river, luxuriant valleys, and colonial houses. Its serenity makes it a perfect choice for honeymooners, solo travellers, and photographers. While in Dalhousie, you should also visit the ever-so-delightful Khajjiar, that is often called the 'Mini Switzerland' of India.

Key attractions- Chamba, Khajjiar, Dainkund Peak, Kalatop Wild Reserve, Panchpula, and St. Francis Catholic Church

Shimla

With the breath-taking beauty and super cosy climate, Shimla makes for one of the most popular places to visit in North India. The snow-capped mountains, lush valleys, and bustling Mall road have made Shimla a favourite choice for all travellers. Shimla is also very well-known for trekking and paragliding.

Key attractions- Indian Institute of Advanced Studies, Annandale, Jakhoo Hill, Summer Hill, and Scandal Point

