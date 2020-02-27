Maria Sharapova Reveals Her Secret To A Comfortable Travel During Vacations

Maria Sharapova evidently managed to become one of the most prominent tennis players in the world at a very young age. The athlete has reportedly spent the majority of her time travelling from one country to another to appear in professional tennis championship. This time around, Maria was speaking to a leading news daily where she revealed her essentials for comfortable travelling during vacations. Read below:

Maria Sharapova's travelling essentials

Sleep mask

Maria Sharapova revealed that she does not usually like things covering up her face, but she does like to be comfortable while travelling in an aeroplane. She revealed that one day she tried a sleep mask to cover her eyes from the plane lights and had a good night's sleep. Ever since, Maria Sharapova has always used a sleep mask while travelling on a overnight flight.

Simon Sinek's novel The Infinite Game

Maria Sharapova revealed that she is an avid follower of Simon Sinek and carries a hardcopy of his book The Infinite Game. The world-class athlete believes that Simon Sinek has a certain perspective which resonated with millions of people. Maria believes that her thoughts resonate with Simon Sinek's, and thus carries the book with her.

Face Mask

Maria Sharapova expressed that travelling can be very unpleasant for the skin. So, she always carries a face mask in order to moisturise her skin whenever necessary. She also recommended the Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Mask to fans.

Sugarpova snacks

Sugarpova is Maria Sharapova's candy brand, which the athlete revealed to be a little biased towards. During travelling, Maria Sharapova ensures she has a bag of candy by her side. She revealed furthermore that if she is at the airport, she heads out and tries to find the candy at a local store.

