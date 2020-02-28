New Zealand Travel Tips: Best Modes Of Transport In New Zealand

New Zealand, the land of The Lord of The Rings, is highly popular among tourists. The country hosts tourists from all over the world all year round. It is really difficult to resist New Zealand’s sweeping mountain vistas, pristine beaches, unique wildlife and fascinating Maori culture by any traveller. Read on to learn about the different ways to travel around this beautiful country.

Ways to travel around New Zealand

Public Transport

Public buses are the most common mode of public transportation in New Zealand. They are quite cheap and extremely environment-friendly and used extensively between major cities. Trains are also a very popular mode of transportation in Auckland and Wellington. Apart from buses and trains, ferries are also an option in some cities in New Zealand.

Intercity Travels

One of the great ways to travel in New Zealand is with transport passes. These transport passes are convenient when exploring attractions in multiple cities. They are relatively cheap and can be bought online. The price varies depending on the season of travel and the route one chooses to travel on. Intercity and Nakedbus networks offer hop-on and hop-off transport passes.

Rental Cars

Like any other country, self-driving is very popular in New Zealand too. Car rentals are advised if one chooses to explore some of the remote and gorgeous parts of the country as these do not fall within bus or train routes. There are multiple car rental options available in New Zealand for tourists. Travellers must opt for smaller, local car rental companies as they offer a better rate than many giants. While opting to self-drive, an important point to remember is to abide by the road rules and various other specific safety measures that are followed in the country.

