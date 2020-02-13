Bachelorette Party Ideas: Goa, Manali & Other Places For Perfect Bachelorette In India

Bachelorette is one of the important segments of a wedding, as the bride or the groom celebrate their freedom and the perks of living alone for one last time. The bachelorette party is basically a get-together of all the friends of the bride or groom before they get married. Here are some of the destination ideas where you can plan a perfect bachelorette for you.

Goa

Goa is packed with fun and out-of-the-world party hangouts. Visit a karaoke bar and have a singing competition with your squad or drop by a lively nightclub and let loose. You will relish the music, delicious cocktails, divine seafood and sandy beaches in Goa, which never disappoints.

Pondicherry

Pondicherry lies a couple of hours away from bustling Chennai. This quiet little town has an unmistakable French connection and a charming vibe. The colonial buildings here, some of which date back to the 18th century, stretch along a grid of clean straight streets which open to pristine beaches.

Lakshadweep

Head out into the Arabian Sea on a private yacht and make your way straight to the shores of Lakshadweep. The island is known for its sun-kissed beaches and exotic landscape. However, the beauty that the place has to offer is not only restricted to land.

Spiti Valley

The cold mountainous desert of Spiti offers a mesmerising view of the barren Himalayas, transparent glaciers, picture-perfect monasteries, and pretty towns. Also referred to as ‘Little Tibet’, it is an adventure lover’s paradise. Surrounded by deep ravines and gorges, the beauty of Spiti and its top attractions will make your jaw drop.

Manali

If your bachelorette happens during winter, don’t hesitate to head over to the snowy town of Manali. Alpine surroundings of irresistible beauty will truly make this one holiday you and your BFFs won’t forget. Go skiing and trekking, take a walk in the old markets, or simply relax at one of the many quaint and charming cafes and restaurants.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock