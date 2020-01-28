Shannon: Things To Do And Places To Visit In This Quiet But Bustling Small Town Of Ireland

Shannon is a small town located in Western Ireland. This quiet small town in Ireland has one of the busiest airports after Dublin Airport and Cork Airport. Although this place might look quiet and peaceful, the town keeps bustling all the time and there are a number of things to do here.

Places to visit and things to do in Shannon, Ireland

Bunratty Castle and Folk Park

Located closely to Shannon town and airport, County Clare is a 15th-century medieval castle. The castle got its Irish name Bunratty because the river flows alongside the castle and goes to Shannon Estuary. Right next to the castle is the Bunratty Folk park which will give you an authentic experience of the home and environment in Ireland during the time of this castle.

Cliffs of Moher

Just around an hour away from Shannon airport is the Cliffs of Moher. The cliffs of Moher is a sea cliff that runs 14 kilometres along the edge of Burren region in County Clare. There are two official ways to explore the cliff. One is a safe trail while the other is a seaside path which is much closer to the edge of the cliff.

Inisheer

If you’re looking for a day trip to Ireland, do take a trip to Inisheer. From Doolin pier, you can cruise to Inisheer, one of the Aran Islands. It is a typical fish village where you will be greeted by the white sand beach and the clear turquoise water. The castle on top of the hill overlooks the entire fish village. You can enjoy traditional Irish food and music in this place.

Sean Lemass Public Library

The Sean Lemass Public Library is a must-visit place in Shannon. The public library is open to the public every day except on Sundays. Visitors usually spend an hour over here and the library has a collection of more than 10,000 books. People also borrow CDs and DVDs from the library.

Atlantic Air Adventures

Atlantic Air Adventures is just 5 kilometres away from Shannon airport. The interactive museum not only hosts fun exhibits but is also a learning hub for both adults and children. The museum offers flight simulator experiences and family aviation discovery tours.

