Here's All You Need To Know About The Rafting Season In Rishikesh

Travel

Rishikesh rafting season will commence soon and people from around the world will visit the place to experience adventure activities. Read below for more.

rishikesh rafting season

Rishikesh is known as the adventure capital of India as its the hub for many adventure-seeking enthusiasts. It is enriched with the natural bounty which attracts many travellers. River rafting on the rapids of river Ganges is just one of the many attractions Rishikesh is home to. Below are all the details one needs to know before embarking on an adventurous journey in Rishikesh. 

River rafting is one of the biggest attraction in Rishikesh as people seeking out for pulse-racing adventure sports come here to experience the thrill of the activity. It has six major spots where people can enjoy river rafting. The major river rafting spots from Rishikesh are noted below -

  1. Brahmapuri (8 Kms)
  2. Shivpuri (16 Kms)
  3. Marine Drive (26 Kms)
  4. Byasi (35 Kms)
  5. Kaudiyala 940 Kms)
  6. Devprayag (75 Kms)

Best time for river rafting in Rishikesh

As the level of river Ganges rises during the monsoon, river rafting adventure activities come to a halt. The river rafting in Rishikesh stops from July to September. The activities resume back again in after the monsoon and it witnesses the highest numbers of rafters in March, April and May. Several rafting expeditions also take place during this time of the year. 

Rafting grades in Rishikesh's river rafting

Various rapid grades have been classified from Grade-I to Grade-IV in order to ensure adventure-seeking tourists' safety. The classification of the rapids allows the tourists to get a better understanding of the rapid and thus keeps them from compromising their own safety. Below are the classifications of Rishikesh's rafting rapids. 

  • Grade I - Easy and without obstacles
  • Grade II - Moderately difficult and wide passages
  • Grade III - Difficult with steep passages
  • Grade IV - Extremely difficult with strong waves

Image courtesy - Herve Villard Habonimana on Unsplash

