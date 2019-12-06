Stargazing In India: 5 Best Places To Enjoy A Shimmering Night Sky

Stargazing is often considered to be an activity which only scientists and astrophotographers indulge in. But, that may not be the case necessarily as various people are often on a lookout to find a view of beautiful stars shining through a dark sky. In today's day and age where light pollution has disabled people from finding a place which can allow them to enjoy peaceful stargazing, people are often on a lookout to do so. Here are some best places in India for star-gazing.

Pangong Tso, Ladakh

Pangong Tso is widely known as an adventure destination for enthusiasts. But, the place also consists of colour changing altitude lakes along with various camping spots. Pangong has become an identified spot for people to get a clear view of the night sky which displays a charming clutter of shiny dots.

Rann of Kutch, Gujurat

Rann of Kutch has become one of the top spots for tourists to stargaze. Six magnitudes of stars become visible for the human eye given the silent atmosphere. Spots like Chir Bhatti and Kalo Dungar are the top spots for tourists to check out beautiful stars.

Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Spiti Valley has the highest motorable pass in the region named Kibber. The spot has become one of the most famous places in India to indulge in stargazing. Tourists in Spiti Valley can enjoy trekking adventures and capture the essence of a shimmering night sky which doesn't contain toxic pollution like the metropolitan cities.

Lonar Crater, Maharashtra

The main attraction of the place is the Lonar Crater, which formed as a result of a meteorite activity. As per reports, physicists and scientists have called the location a suitable place for stargazing. Groups of enthusiasts, trekkers and mountaineers are often seen stargazing in Lonar Crater.

Katao, Sikkim

Katao in Sikkim enables enthusiasts to camp at 15,000 feet above the sea level. The higher altitude peaks allow tourists to get a clearer view of the milky way. A collection of uncountable stars in the sky can be witnessed in Katao, which also makes stargazing one of the top reasons why tourists visit the spot.