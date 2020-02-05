Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary: Here's All You Need To Know About This Unique Habitat

The Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary is located in Sultanpur village on Gurugram-Jhajjar highway in Haryana. The Sanctuary is spread over around 1.43 kilometre square of the land area.

The sanctuary constitutes of varied species of birds to explore at this destination. A person will enjoy an eye-opening view of 100 migratory bird species arrive at Sultanpur in search of feeding grounds and to pass the winter.

All about Sultanpur Bird sanctuary in Haryana

Peter Michel Jackson, a famous British ornithologist wrote to Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi in 1972 for requesting her to name Sultanpur jheel a bird sanctuary. Over 250 species of birds out of 10,005 species of birds in the world have been sighted at this protected area. Visitors can observe the birds while enjoying wonderful weather of the area filled with pleasing nature's bliss.

Birds that one gets to witness in Sultanpur Bird sanctuary

A person gets a chance to spot the beautiful species of birds like common hoopoe, paddy-field pipit, purple sunbird, little cormorant and more. There are many other species of resident birds in the vicinity like Indian cormorant, common spoonbill, grey francolin, black francolin, Indian roller, white-throated kingfisher, spoonbill, painted stork, black-necked stork, white ibis and more.

Many Migratory birds fly throughout the year giving the tourist a chance to witness them in this sanctuary. The species of migratory birds are visit here to feed. In winter, the sanctuary provides a panorama of migratory birds such as Siberian crane, greater flamingo, ruff, black-winged stilt, Eurasian teal, common greenshank, northern pintail, yellow wagtail and more.

Best time to visit the Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary

Winter is said to be the most appropriate time to visit this place because many migratory birds from several corners of the world can be spotted during these months. The place is open between 7:00 AM to 4:30 PM and one has to report back till 4 PM compulsorily. The destination is closed on Tuesdays. Visitors are required to pay ₹5 as an entry fee and show identity card while visiting Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary.

