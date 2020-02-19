Things To Do In Dublin And Places To Visit In This Beautiful City Of Ireland

Dublin is a beautiful city and is also the largest city in Ireland. The city lies on the east coast bay at the along with the River Liffey. If you are in Dublin there are hundreds of things for you to see and enjoy. The great history of Dublin, magnificent infrastructure, coastal areas, a stroll in garden and streets will keep you occupied through your trip. Here are a few things you see do in Dublin.

Grafton Street

The colourful street is just a few steps away from Trinity College. It is one the most expensive shopping area in Dublin. You will find premium brands boutiques, jewellers and department stores all over the street. Grafton Street was portrayed in the opening scene of 2006 film Once starring Glen Hansard of The Frames who was a former at Grafton Street. Many other musicians, poets, mime artists perform for the crowds shopping around.

National Botanic Gardens

The garden is famous for its planted glasshouses. The garden is located in Glasnevin. The cultivars have planted more than 15000 plant species. Visitors can stroll in the garden while enjoying herbaceous borders, rose garden, the alpine yard, the pond area, rock garden and arboretum. The speciality about this national botanic garden is conservatives have stored around six endangered species which are already extinct in the world of wild.

Ha’penny Bridge

In the bygone era of 1992, Ha’penny Bridge was known as Liffey Bridge. Earlier the bridge was coloured in black and silver, but after the award-winning restoration, Dublin City council refurbished the bridge in the year 2001. The bridge is 43 meters long and 3 meters in width.

Olympia Theatre

This is one of the secret places which you will know only if you ask. But this place is an insider tip for the theatre and the play lovers. The Olympia Theatre is located on Dame Street and is established in 1879. The beautiful shows of ballets and operas are presented on the glamorous nights in this theatre. The place is just more than a stage.

