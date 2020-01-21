Things To Do In Meenambakkam; Best Shopping Places In The Area You Must Check Out

Chennai is famous for its unique culture and delicious cuisines. You will find a number of fun things to do in the city of Meenambakkam at your disposal. When the heat turns up, you have the breathtaking beaches to get relief and fun evenings you have some of the best shopping places as a source of amusement.

ALSO READ | Embark On These Day Trips From Chennai For Great Weekend Getaways

ALSO READ | Alleppey To Goa, Hit These Tropical Destinations For Soaking Up Some Sun During The Winter

Things to do in Meenambakkam and best shopping places near the metro station

Witness the beautiful sunrise at Marina beach and shop at the Chennai Citi Centre mall

This beach is a fascinating combination of architecture, nature and amusement. Escape the hustle and bustle of the busy city and take a stroll along the beach and feel the soft sand lapping your feet. You will discover numerous rides along the beach, but kite flying and pony rides are some of the most popular things to do in Meenambakkam. You can combine your beach time by shopping at the Chennai Citi Centre Mall that offers numerous fashion outlets and a massive food court.

Look at the stunning architecture of Kapaleeshwar Temple and shop at the surrounding streets

Visiting this temple is one of the best things to do in Meenambakkam. You will get to explore a proper Dravidian architecture and the atmosphere at this place is quite pleasant. This temple is an approximately 20-minute ride from the Chennai Citi Centre Mall. While here, don't forget to wander the surrounding streets that sell flowers, incense sticks, and religious souvenirs.

Visit Fort St George and witness the British colonial years

Another one of the best things to do in Meenambakkam is to get an insight into the British colonial years of Chennai. Step inside the museum located near the place to see the intricate wooden designs and a painting of the Last Supper. It is an approximately 10-minute drive from the Chennai Citi Centre mall. You can directly catch a train from the Meenambakkam International Airport to this fort.

ALSO READ | 5 Most Thrilling Adventure Sports In Chennai You Must Indulge In

ALSO READ | Four Places To Visit In Thekkady For A Memorable Trip