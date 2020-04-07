Want To Escape From Reality? Orlando Has A Virtual World Waiting For You

There is good news for all the travel enthusiasts out there. Orlando has offered a new virtual reality, which will take you up and down on rollercoaster rides, and take you to theme parks. It is a gateway for all those who miss travelling and are stuck at home amidst COVID-19 lockdown. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

A virtual tour of Orlando

President and CEO of Visit Orlando George Aguel was recently seen talking about a virtual tour to Orlando theme park. Aguel stated that they do recognise that now, more than ever, people want to escape from the reality at hand, even if it is a temporary relief. Weather on floats down a lazy river in one of Orlando’s resort pools or immerse oneself into The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the firm hopes that these experiences provide a much-needed break from everyday life.

ALSO READ | Manisha Koirala Talks About Her OTT Debut 'Maska', Says She Had To Abuse A Lot

Sitting in their own safe haven, people can take a virtual tour of the place by being a ‘virtual visitor’ and experience a 200-feet drop in one of their rollercoaster simulation. One can watch fireworks and Cinderella’s Castle, do a zipline over alligators and take drawing lessons from Mickey Mouse. All of this can be possible if one visits Orlando’s blog. It's official Instagram handle posted several photos along with the caption, "Take a break with 20+ Orlando virtual experiences from theme parks, relaxation, arts & culture, and more."

ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Adorably Chuckles In A Throwback Video From Her Unreleased Film

ALSO READ | Jay Bhanushali’s Daughter Tara Adorably Calls Him Papa For The First Time | Watch Video

The official IG handle also posted a video of a roller coaster from the theme park. It was captioned as "We’ve got your front-row seat to a virtual vacation. Swipe ⬅️ to soar on Mako, then click the link in our bio to tour Orlando’s best experiences. #takeabreak." People are showing great enthusiasm towards this new idea of virtual reality that Orlando has to offer.

ALSO READ | 'Ten Minutes Of Meditation Can Help Relieve Stress': Milind Soman Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

