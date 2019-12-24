Why Is Pondicherry The Perfect Destination For Your All-girls Trip? Find Out Here

Pondicherry is one of the most popular tourist destinations in India. This previously French colonised destination provides a perfect blend of Indian culture that meets French architecture. So if you are planning your bachelorette party or are just looking for a place to relax and cherish some moments with your girl gang, do not look any further and head to Pondicherry. Check out this itinerary that will convince you to take a trip to Pondicherry.

Why is Pondicherry the best destination for your girls' trip?

1. Auroville

Auroville is was founded by Mirra Alfassa in 1968. This little place in Pondicherry is all about sustaining on progressive harmony and peace. People from all around the world visit this place and hence it stands as a symbol of unity in diversity. Several workshops are conducted at Auroville. So if you and are your girls are looking to start your Pondicherry trip on a positive trip, start with Auroville.

2. Beaches

Your Pondicherry trip will be incomplete without visiting the four main beaches in Pondicherry. Promenade beach, Paradise beach, Auroville beach, and Serenity beach are must-visit beaches. These beaches are perfect for those long walks, long talks, and long sunbaths. All of these beaches in Pondicherry are not crowded and are maintained very well.

3. Pondi meets French on the plate

Apart from providing a stunning blend of Indian culture and French architecture, this blend also graces its presence on your plate. When you are Pondicherry with your girl gang, you will witness the perfect mixture of Pondi cuisine and some steak and wine on the side for the French touch. So when out in Pondicherry, do not forget to enjoy a wine and dine with your girl pals.

4. Scuba Diving

One of the memorable scenes from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is when the trio goes underwater for some deep-sea diving and explores a completely new world. So if you are planning to recreate those epic moments from the movie, Pondi is here to fulfill your wish. Pondicherry will not only offer you those picturesque beaches but also what is beyond them.

