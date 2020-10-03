Soli Sorabjee: 'Govts Have Tendency To Curb Media Freedom, Admire Those Who Speak Out'

State governments run by any political party have a tendency to curb press freedom and criticism, observed former Attorney-General of India Soli Sorabjee.

Speaking as this week's Legal Eagle, the legendary jurist said, "Any state governments, be it BJP or Congress or any other party, always have a tendency to curb press freedom and criticism. Constructive criticism is required and that is why I admire journalists. During the Emergency, many people were in jail for no crime being committed but because of opposing government policy."

When asked about his view on Maharashtra Assembly's privilege motion against Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Sorabjee said such laws should be applied in the right cases and called the action a "misuse of the law" to harass journalists. "No government likes to be told they are going wrong and they should correct its ways. But I admire people who have the courage to speak out about the current situation."

On 'lobby' pressure on judiciary

Moreover, when asked about a 'lobby' that tries to put a question mark on the judiciary, Soli Sorabjee said, "I would tell this lobby to stop indulging in this nonsense. I would tell the judges to be true to their oath and refuse to be intimidated. The law profession is service-oriented, its not about making money. Law speaks for people who are not able to speak for themselves irrespective of consequences."

On the Bollywood-drug link

When asked about the Sushant Singh Rajput case and the drug prevalence in Bollywood, he said the industry should shun drug consumption and must speak out. "They have imposed self silence in such cases is disgraceful. It doesn't do Bollywood any good."

The jurist also some words of wisdom to drop for public servants like police and lawyers: "Be true to your profession. Speak out and don't get scared. Speak out when people are oppressed and subject to government disabilities."

