Published Apr 25, 2024 at 9:23 PM IST
My mother asked me to...: Bihar YouTuber Manish Kashyap joins BJP
Bihar YouTuber Manish Kashyap who was arrested last year for alleged 'fake videos' claiming attacks on Bihari migrants in Tamil Nadu on April 25 joined the BJP and said his mother asked him to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party. The Bihar YouTuber joined the party in the presence of the party's Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari.
Published April 25th, 2024 at 21:23 IST
