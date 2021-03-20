Sr Adv Kailash Vasdev Speaks On Early Days Of Emergency & Growing Trend Of 'judge-bashing'

In this week’s ‘Legal Eagle With Rhythm’, Senior Advocate and former VP of SC Bar Association Kailash Vasdev spoke about his early beginnings and how working for the Emergency detainees shaped his values as a young advocate.

"I am the first member of my family to get into the fascinating world of Law. I joined in 1975 during the Emergency under enormous restrictions on fundamental rights. My first internship was with Justice Kirpal, who later became the CJI. He was very dedicated and it was fascinating learning from him. One essential and fascinating part of this profession is that it teaches you and you learn and most importantly it makes you fearless in what you have to say," said Kailash Vasdev.

Working during Emergency

Sharing his experience of entering the profession during the 1975 Emergency he said, "Back in 1975, HC was starved for work. In those days, we were given the job to look after those who were detained. A panel of lawyers was created to provide assistance to those in custody. It was a very strange experience to find people of such immense to be lying in custody."

"The emergency saw a lot of people in custody, the slightest thing and you were in custody. For us, it was a great challenge to do something for these gentlemen. The values were the essentials of Life-- Freedom. How to preserve it how to conserve it and how to allow others to be free. That was the foundational years," he added.

Discussing his take on the debate surrounding virtual courts, physical hearings, and hybrid courts he said that he was personally of the view that adopting the hybrid power would do the system a favour. "Under the hybrid view, a lot of people would be represented with no cost to them. We have in SC, cases from all over India, people have to travel huge distances. Costs go up and stakes become different. Being able to present your case in the hybrid system is a remarkable sliver lining in the pandemic," said advocate Vasdev.

On increasing attempts to intimidate judges

The senior also strongly spoke against the growing trend of 'judge-bashing' saying, "There is an attempt to browbeat and it comes in the form of what we say in court. If it occurs in court, the judge must stand up to intimidation. If he can't stand up to intimidation, it will be a very sad commentary. In due course of time, judge-bashing has become fashionable."