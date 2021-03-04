Road Safety World Series 2021: Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan Make Fans Nostalgic; See Picture

Almost a year after it was scrapped due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Road Safety World Series 2021 will get underway on March 5, 2021. The tournament will restart where it left off last year, from the 5th match of the series. There will be one major change to the contest, however, as the Australian Legends squad will be replaced by the England and Bangladesh Legends sides. Owing to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the venue for the tournament has also been moved to the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, Raipur.

Also Read | Yusuf Pathan, Yuvraj Singh Set To Represent India Legends In Road Safety World Series

Rohan Gavaskar's lastest tweet makes fans nostalgic

Former Indian cricketer and son of Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar, Rohan Gavaskar gave fans a taste of the good old days with his latest photo on Twitter. The 45-year-old posted a picture of himself along with the Indian Legends team on their way to the upcoming Road Safety World Series 2021. The picture included Indian veterans Yuvraj Singh, Pragyan Ojha and Irfan Pathan who will be representing India at the tournament. With two matches carried over from last year, India will begin the tournament as the table toppers with 8 points.

Also Read | Road Safety World Series 2021: How To Buy Tickets To Watch Tendulkar & Co. In Action

Road Safety World Series live streaming details

The 12 remaining group stage matches of the Road Safety World Series 2021 will be followed by the semi-finals. The final match will be played on March 21. Fans can watch the legends take on each other on the Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex channels starting at 7 PM IST each day. The series will also be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

Also Read | Road Safety World Series 2021 Schedule, Live Stream, Full Squads, Match Timings & All Info

Road Safety World Series squads

India Legends - Sachin Tendulkar (c), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, R. Vinay Kumar, Subramaniam Badrinath, Pragyan Ojha, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony.

Sri Lanka Legends - Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Thilan Thushara, Nuwan Kulasekara, Russel Arnold, Ajantha Mendis, Farveez Maharoof, Sanath Jayasuriya, Dammika Prasad, Rangana Herath, Chamara Kapugedra, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Dulanjana Wijesinghe.

West Indies Legends - Brian Lara (c), Dinanath Ramnarine, Adam Sanford, Carl Hooper, Dwayne Smith, Ryan Austin, William Perkins, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Pedro Collins, Ridley Jacobs, Narsingh Deonarine, Tino Best, Sulieman Benn.

South Africa Legends - Morne Van Wyk, Alviro Petersen, Nantie Hayward, Andrew Puttick, Thandi Tshabalala, Loots Bosman, Llyod Norris Jones, Zander de Bruyn, Monde Zondeki, Garnett Kruger, Roger Telemachus, Jonty Rhodes (c), Makhaya Ntini, Justin Kemp.

England Legends - Kevin Pietersen (c), Gavin Hamilton, Philip Mustard, Monty Panesar, Darren Maddy, Kabir Ali, Usman Afzaal, Matthew Hoggard, James Tindall, Chris Tremlett, Sajid Mahmood, James Tredwell, Chris Schoefield, Jonathan Trott, Ryan Sidebottom.

Bangladesh Legends - Khaled Mahmud, Mohammed Sharif, Mushfiqur Rahman, Mamoon Rashid, Nafees Iqbal, Mohammad Rafique (c), Abdur Razzak, Khalid Mashud, Hanan Sarkar, Javed Omar, Rajin Saleh, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Alamgir Kabir.

Also Read | Australian Legends Pull Out Of Road Safety World Series Due To COVID-19 Restrictions

Image Credits: Yuvraj Singh Twitter