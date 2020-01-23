BAR Vs BEL Dream11 Euro League Game Prediction, Top Picks And Team News

FC Barcelona will go head to head against Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade in the upcoming game of Euro League on Friday, January 24, 2020 (Thursday ET). The game is scheduled to start by 1:30 AM IST. FC Barcelona are placed on the fifth position in the Euro League standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 14-6 in the 20 games they've played so far. On the other hand, Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade are placed on the ninth spot. They have a win-loss record of 9-11 in the 20 games they've played so far. The match will be played at the Palau Blaugrana Arena in Barcelona, Spain.

BAR vs BEL Dream11 game schedule

Venue: Palau Blaugrana in Barcelona, Spain

Date: January 24, 2019

Time: 1:30 AM IST

BAR vs BEL Dream11 squads

BAR vs BEL Dream11: FC Barcelona squad: Brandon Davies, Kevin Pangos, Pau Ribas, Adam Hanga, Rolands Smits, Artem Pustovyi, Pierre Oriola, Alex Abrines, Cory Higgins, Malcolm Delaney, Kyle Kuric, Victor Claver, Leandro Bolmaro, Sergi Martinez, Nikola Mirotic, Ante Tomic.

BAR vs BEL Dream11: Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade squad: Ognjen Kuzmic, Derrick Brown, Filip Covic, Lorenzo Brown, Strato Sperperouglou, Dejan Davidovac, Nemanja Nenadic, Branko Lazic, Mouhammad Faye, Billy Baron, Ognjen Dobric, James Gist, Charles Jenkins, Borisa Simatic, Nikola Jovanovic and Micheal Ojo.

BAR vs BEL Dream11 top picks

FC Barcelona: Kevin Pangos, Pau Ribas, Sergi Martinez, Adam Hanga

Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade: Nemanja Nenadic, Lorenzo Brown, Ognjen Dobric, James Gist

BAR vs BEL Dream11 Team and Prediction

Point Guard: Kevin Pangos, Nemanja Nenadic

Shooting Guard: Pau Ribas, Lorenzo Brown (SP)

Small Forward: Sergi Martinez, Adam Hanga

Power Forward: Ognjen Dobric

Centre: James Gist

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

