HEA Vs SIX Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Brisbane Heat will face the Sydney Sixers in the 49th match of the Big Bash League 2019/20. The match will be played at The Gabba, Brisbane on Thursday, January 23 at 1:40 PM IST. Chris Lynn will captain the Brisbane Heat and Moises Henriques will lead the Sydney Sixers. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

HEA vs SIX Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Brisbane Heat:

Chris Lynn(captain), Jimmy Peirson(wicketkeeper), Sam Heazlett, Marnus Labuschagne, AB de Villiers, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, James Pattinson, Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mitchell Swepson, Matt Renshaw, and Josh Lalor.

Sydney Sixers:

Moises Henriques(captain), Josh Philippe(wicketkeeper), Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Steven Smith, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Lyon, Steve OKeefe, Jackson Bird, Lloyd Pope, and Ben Manenti.

HEA vs SIX Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Josh Philippe, Jimmy Peirson

Batsmen: Steve Smith (vice-captain), James Vince, AB de Villiers (captain), Chris Lynn

All-Rounders: Moises Henriques, Tom Curran

Bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Laughlin, Josh Lalor

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

HEA vs SIX Dream11 Team and Prediction

Brisbane Heat are currently sixth on the points table with 5 wins out of 7 games. Their last game was against the Melbourne Renegades and the latter won it by 44 runs. The Heat's best batsmen in the game were Chris Lynn and Sam Heazlett. Their best bowlers were Ben Cutting and Ben Laughlin.

Sydney Sixers are currently third on the points table and have 7 wins in their 12 games. Their last game was against Melbourne Stars and they won it by 21 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Moises Henriques and James Vince. Their best bowlers were Tom Curran and Ben Dwarshuis.

Sydney Sixers start as favourites to win.

