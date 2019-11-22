BAY Vs PAN Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks And Other Game Details

FC Bayern Munich will be playing against the Panathinaikos OPAP Athens in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Saturday, November 23 at 3:00 AM IST (Friday, November 22 10:30 PM CET). The game will take place at Rudi-Sedlmayer-Halle or Audi Dome in Sendling-Westpark, Munich, Germany. Munich is ranked ninth on the points table with 4 wins and 5 losses. On the other hand, Athens is ranked eighth with 5 wins and 4 losses. You can play the BAY vs PAN match on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the BAY vs PAN Dream11 predictions and squad details.
Bayern defeated Olympiacos Piraeus last to break their three-game losing streak. Athens, on the other hand, have won three of their last four games. They last lost against ALBA Berlin, after which they won against Zalgiris Kaunas. Whichever team wins the match, will start it's winning streak on Friday night. As of now, no player of either team is listed as sidelined due to an injury.
Athens will start as favourites going on current form.
