BAY Vs PAN Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks And Other Game Details

Basketball News

FC Bayern Munich and Panathinaikos OPAP Athens will be facing each other on Friday, November 22; here are the BAY vs PAN Dream11 predictions and squad details

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
bay vs pan dream11

FC Bayern Munich will be playing against the Panathinaikos OPAP Athens in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Saturday, November 23 at 3:00 AM IST (Friday, November 22 10:30 PM CET). The game will take place at Rudi-Sedlmayer-Halle or Audi Dome in Sendling-Westpark, Munich, Germany. Munich is ranked ninth on the points table with 4 wins and 5 losses. On the other hand, Athens is ranked eighth with 5 wins and 4 losses. You can play the BAY vs PAN match on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the BAY vs PAN Dream11 predictions and squad details.

Also | Watch Jayson Tatum school Clippers' Paul George to drop a last-minute 3, Celtics overjoyed

BAY vs PAN Dream11 preview or injury update

Bayern defeated Olympiacos Piraeus last to break their three-game losing streak. Athens, on the other hand, have won three of their last four games. They last lost against ALBA Berlin, after which they won against Zalgiris Kaunas. Whichever team wins the match, will start it's winning streak on Friday night. As of now, no player of either team is listed as sidelined due to an injury.

BAY vs PAN Dream11 squad details

BAY vs PAN – FC Bayern Munich squad 

  • Jason George, Thomas Bray, Alex King, Petteri Koponen, Greg Monroe, Vladimir Lucic, Maodo Lo, Nihad Dedovic, Paul Zipper, Demarcus Nelson, Diego Flaccadori, Danilo Barthel, Mathias Lessor, Joshua Huestis, Leon Radosevic, Sasha Grant and Matej Rudan.

Also read | LeBron James spices up Lakers vs Thunder game with sarcastic 'defense' comment to referee

BAY vs PAN –  Panathinaikos OPAP Athens squad 

  • Deshaun Thomas, Tyrese Rice, Georgios Papagiannis, Pioannis Apapetrou, Nikos Pappas, Ian Vougioukas, Konstantinos Papadakis, Wesley Johnson, Rion Brown, Jimmer Fredette, Nick Calathes, Jacob Wiley, Konstantinos Mitoglou and Benjamin Bentil.

Also read | LaMelo Ball ups sibling rivalry, thinks he is already better than brother Lonzo Ball

BAY vs PAN Dream11 prediction and top picks

  • Point-guards: Nick Calathes, Maodo Lo (VC)
  • Shooting-guards: Jimmer Fredette, 
  • Small-forwards: Vladimir Lucic
  • Power-forwards: Benjamin Bentil, Deshaun Thomas (C)
  • Centre: Georgios Papagiannis

Athens will start as favourites going on current form.

Note: The BAY vs PAN Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also read | Derrick Rose claims load management would have helped him stay with Chicago Bulls

Published:
