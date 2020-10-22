BEL Vs MOS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Game Preview

Crvena Zvezda Belgrade will square off against CSKA Moscow in Week 5 of the EuroLeague 2020-21. The game will take place on Thursday, October 22 (Friday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:15 AM IST at Aleksandar Nikolic Hall, Belgrade, Serbia. Here is our BEL vs MOS Dream11 prediction, BEL vs MOS Dream11 team, top picks and game preview.

BEL vs MOS live: BEL vs MOS Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Aleksandar Nikolic Hall, Belgrade, Serbia

Date: Thursday, October 22

Time: 12:15 AM IST

BEL vs MOS live: BEL vs MOS Dream11 prediction and preview

CSKA Moscow have won two out of their four fixtures while Crvena Zvezda Belgrade have won one of their three fixtures. Both teams will look to get into winning way early in the tournament. Scoring has been a huge issue for the hosts and they will look to improve on that.

BEL vs MOS Dream11 prediction: BEL vs MOS Dream11 team, squad list

Crvena Zvezda Belgrade squad

Bolomboy, Joel Khomenko, Aleksandr James, Mike Hilliard, Darrun Ukhov, Ivan Hackett, Daniel Antonov, Semyon Strēlnieks, Jānis Voigtmann, Johannes Clyburn, Will Shengelia, Tornike Lopatin, Andrey Kurbanov, Nikita Milutinov, Nikola

CSKA Moscow squad

Davidovac, Dejan Dobrić, Ognjen Jagodić-Kuridža, Marko Kuzmić, Ognjen Lazić, Branko O'Bryant III, Johnny Radanov, Aleksa Loyd, Jordan Hall, Langston Terry, Emanuel Rochestie, Taylor Reath, Duop Simanić, Boriša Simonović, Marko Walden, Corey Uskoković, Aleksa

BEL vs MOS Dream11 prediction: BEL vs MOS Dream11 team

Point Guard: Mike James, Jordan Loyd (Star Player)

Shooting Guard: Darrun Hillard

Small Forward: Will Clyburn, Nikita Kurbanov

Power Forward: Tornike Shengelia, Dejan Davidovac

Centre: Duop Reath

BEL vs MOS live: BEL vs MOS Dream11 prediction and top picks

Crvena Zvezda Belgrade: Mindaugas Kuzminskas

CSKA Moscow: Jeremy Senglin

BEL vs MOS live: BEL vs MOS Dream11 prediction

As per our BEL vs MOS Dream11 prediction, CSKA Moscow are the favourites in this game.

Note: The BEL vs MOS Dream11 prediction and BEL vs MOS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BEL vs MOS Dream11 team selection and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Canva