BEL Vs MOS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Game Preview

Crvena Zvezda Belgrade will square off against CSKA Moscow in Week 5 of the EuroLeague 2020-21. The game will take place on Thursday, October 22 (Friday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:15 AM IST at Aleksandar Nikolic Hall, Belgrade, Serbia. Here is our BEL vs MOS Dream11 prediction, BEL vs MOS Dream11 team, top picks and game preview.
Venue: Aleksandar Nikolic Hall, Belgrade, Serbia
Date: Thursday, October 22
Time: 12:15 AM IST
CSKA Moscow have won two out of their four fixtures while Crvena Zvezda Belgrade have won one of their three fixtures. Both teams will look to get into winning way early in the tournament. Scoring has been a huge issue for the hosts and they will look to improve on that.
Crvena Zvezda Belgrade squad
CSKA Moscow squad
Point Guard: Mike James, Jordan Loyd (Star Player)
Shooting Guard: Darrun Hillard
Small Forward: Will Clyburn, Nikita Kurbanov
Power Forward: Tornike Shengelia, Dejan Davidovac
Centre: Duop Reath
Crvena Zvezda Belgrade: Mindaugas Kuzminskas
CSKA Moscow: Jeremy Senglin
As per our BEL vs MOS Dream11 prediction, CSKA Moscow are the favourites in this game.
Note: The BEL vs MOS Dream11 prediction and BEL vs MOS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BEL vs MOS Dream11 team selection and top picks do not guarantee positive results.